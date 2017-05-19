York Springs ex-tax collector pleads guilty in $87K theft case

YORK SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County woman has pleaded guilty in the theft of nearly $90,000 while she was the tax collector for York Springs.

Tina M. Reever, 49, pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony count of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received, according to court records.

A second felony count of theft by unlawful taking was withdrawn.

According to the criminal complaint filed by state police in Gettysburg, Reever submitted paperwork to the Bermudian Springs School District that suggested 59 property owners did not pay their 2015-2016 real estate taxes. Many of those property owners contacted the county tax assessor to say they had already paid their taxes and had the canceled checks to prove it.

Reever later admitted to police that she stole funds from her tax collector bank account by transferring money directly into her own account for her personal use.

Police said she stole about $87,900, beginning in 2014 when she became tax collector.

She will be sentenced at a later date.

