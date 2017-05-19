Work to begin Monday on Route 23

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Preliminary work is scheduled to begin Monday on a project to repair and resurface more than five miles of Route 23 in East Hempfield and West Hempfield townships.

The construction zone runs from Race Avenue at the Lancaster city line to just west of Corporate Boulevard in West Hempfield Township, according to a PennDOT news release.

Base repair work will be done during the day, followed by nighttime milling and paving.

PennDOT spokesman Mike Crochunis said the contractor has agreed to not restrict travel lanes between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. and between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., but drivers may see shifting traffic patterns and lane restrictions as workers prepare for the nighttime paving.

The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of October.

