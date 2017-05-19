Woman attacks school bus driver in West York

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman boarded a West York school bus at a stop and attacked the driver Friday morning in front of students, the district superintendent said.

Dr. Emilie Lonardi told ABC27 News the woman got on the bus in the area of Poplar and Dewey streets and started hitting and scratching the driver.

Lonardi said about 60 K-12 students were on the bus at the time.

Parents at the stop witnessed the attack and may have talked the woman into leaving the bus, Lonardi said. The woman ran away, but police took her into custody a short time later.

Lonardi said the children on the bus were scared and upset. The district called their parents and some came for their children, while other students continued to school.

EMTs checked the bus driver at the scene. Her injuries were minor.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...