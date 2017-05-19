Sheriff warns of jury duty scam after woman pays $500

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County Sheriff Nicholas Chimienti says scammers have been calling people posing as a deputy sheriff.

He says the scammers told one woman on Wednesday that she owned more than $1,900 for failure to appear for jury duty.

“They are ruthless,” Chimienti said. “They are smooth and know what to say.”

Chimienti says the woman was told that if she didn’t pay, she would be arrested.

“In this case, the scammers stayed on the phone with her,” Chimienti said. “They demanded that she stay on the telephone line while she was purchased MoneyPak cards to pay the bogus fine.”

Chimienti says the woman paid $500 dollars, and then became suspicious, so she refused to pay the remaining balance.

Deputies would never call and demand payment over the phone.

Chimienti says it’s nearly impossible to track the scammers, but he suggests that if you get a call that seems suspicious, hang up. Then call police or the office that the scammers claim to be calling from to get clarification.

