Road work to begin Monday on section of Route 74 in York County

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT announced Friday that a contractor will begin work Monday on a section of Route 74 in York County.

The project will repair and resurface 6.11 miles of Route 74 from the intersection of E Broadway and Route 24, Main Street in Red Lion, continuing on Delta Road east of the borough through Windsor and Chanceford townships to the intersection with Felton Road.

According to PennDOT, the contractor agreed not to conduct nighttime operations within the borough limits or to restrict travel lanes of Route 74 between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., or between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., except for a weekend detour that will be necessary to replace a large drainage pipe between Laurel and Felton roads in Chanceford Township.

Motorists may encounter shifting traffic patterns and a single lane of travel in each direction at all other times.

