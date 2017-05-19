Restaurant Report: Rodent droppings, dirty utensils

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture inspectors found rodent droppings, dirty utensils, and mold in this week’s food safety checks.

Caribe Grocery Store on Queen Street in York was out of compliance with 20 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Pesticides and cleaner were stored with food products, food and chemical storage containers were not labeled correctly – which leads to a risk of dangerous mix-ups – and there were more than 30 rodent droppings in the facility.

Best China Wok on East Chestnut Street in Lancaster was out of compliance with 16 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. There was cigarette ash on top of a food bucket in the food storage area, employee medication was stored near food, risking contamination, and dirty utensils were stored as clean.

Cedar Ridge Golf Course in Gettysburg was out of compliance with 10 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety. No one had the required food safety certification, there was black, mold-like residue inside the ice box, and more than 20 dried mouse droppings in the facility.

Establishments with no violations include Olivia’s Tea Room in Camp Hill, H and A Noodles on Linglestown Road in Harrisburg, Country Cupboard on Cumberland Street in Lebanon, and Spoons Café in Carlisle.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

