Pulse Performance recalls scooters for fall hazard

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Pulse Performance is recalling scooters sold at Walmart and other stores because the down tube can break, posing a fall hazard to riders.

The company has received 15 reports of the tube breaking, including two reports of scrapes from falls, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Friday.

The recall is for Pulse Krusher Pro Freestyle scooters with factory code 083WY, item number 164257, and date code 10-8-2016 or earlier. The codes can be found on a label under on the scooter deck.

The scooters were sold from June 2016 through May 2017 for about $40.

Consumers should stop using the recalled scooters and contact Pulse Performance Products for a full refund.

