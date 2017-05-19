Police warn of scam after 2 pose as PPL workers

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are warning of a scam after two people posed as PPL employees and asked to see a woman’s electricity bill.

The pair approached the Clay Township woman as she was doing yard work Thursday afternoon and claimed they wanted to “prevent a 14-percent increase in charges,” Northern Lancaster County Regional police said in a news release.

The woman did not give them any personal information. She reported the incident to PPL and the utility confirmed the pair were not employees.

Police said the pair – a man and a woman – was dressed unprofessionally and had no PPL identification badges or shirts. PPL will not ask for copies of your bill and its employees have proper identification.

The woman was said to be in her early to mid-20s, about 5’4″ tall with long cherry red hair. She was wearing a knee-length black and white patterned dress and had a large feather tattoo on her chest.

The man with her was also in his early to mid-20s, about 5’10” tall and skinny, with short blond hair, glasses, and forearm tattoos.

