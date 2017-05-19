Police: Robber used knife in South Middleton store heist

By Published:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for tips to identify the person who robbed a convenience store in South Middleton Township late Thursday.

State police in Carlisle said the person displayed a knife and demanded money from the Gulf convenience store at 920 Walnut Bottom Road around 11:50 p.m.

The robber, who placed the cash in a brown and gray backpack, was wearing black Adidas pants, a black Nike shirt, black gloves, a black ski mask, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carlisle station at 717-249-2121.

