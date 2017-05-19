Police getting tips in hit-run crash with school bus

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Investigators say they received a number of tips after releasing surveillance video of a car involved in a hit-and-run crash with a school bus that injured several students.

East Lampeter Township police are still looking for the driver who caused the crash Wednesday morning in the 2600 block of Lincoln Highway East. They want to question a man in his 20s who was driving a white or light-colored sedan, believed to be a Chevrolet Malibu.

Police say the driver set off a chain-reaction crash when he tried to pass two tractor-trailers and struck one of their escort vehicles. That vehicle sideswiped the small Lancaster Mennonite school bus and it tipped over after hitting one of the trucks.

A 6-year-old boy was ejected and pinned under the bus. The Locust Grove first grader remained in critical but stable condition Friday at a children’s hospital in Philadelphia.

A 16-year-old was released from a children’s hospital in Delaware on Thursday. The 12 other students on the bus were treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released, along with the bus driver and the driver of the escort vehicle.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to call East Lampeter police at 717-291-4676.

Hit-run crash with school bus injures 14 students, driver

