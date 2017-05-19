Pennsylvania jobless rate bumps up, payrolls shrink in April

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate crept up in April, breaking a four-month streak of declines, as payrolls shrank slightly.

The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.9 percent last month. The national rate was 4.4 percent in April.

The household survey found that the civilian labor force grew by 22,000 in April. Employment rose by 18,000 to a new record high above 6.1 million while unemployment rose by 4,000 to 315,000.

A separate survey of employers found that seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls shrank by 5,400 in April, but still remained above 5.9 million. Professional and business services and leisure and hospitality businesses added employees, while most sectors shrank.

Friday’s figures are preliminary and could change.

