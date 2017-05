On today’s special edition of Good Day PA, medical staff from Penn State Hershey Medical Center were here to discuss potential causes of trauma-based injuries, safety and prevention, and some of the stories of recent trauma patients.

In this segment, we’ll learn about Madeline Peddicord, a child that was accidentally backed over by a vehicle at her babysitter’s house. An expert tells us more about vehicle safety with children in and out of the vehicle.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...