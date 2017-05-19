Packaged produce sold at Giant recalled for metal fragments

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – BrightFarms is recalling packaged produce sold in Giant Food Stores because the bags may have metal from construction of a greenhouse farm.
The recall includes the following salad products with dates on the package of 5/22/17, 5/23/17, 5/24/17, 5/25/17, 5/26/17:
– BrightFarms Baby Spinach (4 oz. package)
– BrightFarms Spring Mix (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)
– BrightFarms Spinach Blend (4 oz. package)
– BrightFarms Baby Kale (3 oz. package)
– BrightFarms Arugula (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)
– BrightFarms Mixed Greens (4 oz. package)
– BrightFarms Baby Romaine (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)
The recall also includes the following basil products with dates on the package of 5/18/17, 5/19/17, 5/20/17, 5/21/17, 5/22/17, 5/23/17:
– BrightFarms Basil (.75 oz. package)
– BrightFarms Thai Basil (.75 oz. package)
– BrightFarms Lemon Basil (.75 oz. package)
There have been no reports of injury.
Customers should discard any unused portions and take their purchase receipt to Giant for a full refund.
