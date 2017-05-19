Organizers of Sertoma Chicken BBQ hoping weather holds out for Saturday

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The 65th annual Sertoma Chicken BBQ is set to take place Saturday at Long’s Park in Lancaster.

The event has been certified as the largest one-day chicken BBQ in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Crews were working on Friday to prepare for the event, which will see more than 23,000 chicken dinners served.

The Sertoma Club of Lancaster will be donating 70 percent of the proceeds to Long’s Park.

In 2016, the weather did not cooperate with the event, raining for most of the day. Organizers say, the community still came together to raise $100,000. Organizers hope to reach that same number this year, with better weather.

“The Lancaster Community has always been very responsive,” said BBQ Chairman Jim Arnold. “Rain or shine, the event goes on. We figure out a way to do it, and people figure out a way to come out and support us.”

Tickets to the event will be available at Long’s Park on Saturday for $12.

