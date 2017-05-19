One more day of summer-like heat, cooler for the weekend

The high yesterday came in at 91 degrees at Harrisburg International Airport. That is shy of the record of 94 degrees set back in 1962, but it was still very hot for May, nonetheless. There were a couple pop-up storms yesterday afternoon and more heat and humidity today could mean the same thing. A slow moving cold front will drop south across the Commonwealth during the day ahead. It won’t sweep through fast enough to cool things down much as highs will still be in the upper 80s this afternoon. As mentioned, a few storms may also develop with the front, but much like the previous two days, the storm chances will be slim. Tonight will be cooler and less humid once the front drops through. Lows are expected to dip back into the 50s.

The weekend forecast is impacted too by the slow moving front. Cooler air to the north does sink southward for Saturday and more clouds arrive with it. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 60s with less sunshine than what this week has offered. There could even be a few stray showers as the front stalls a bit just south of PA. The showers will not be widespread and shouldn’t last long, so outdoor plans likely won’t be ruined unlike previous May weekends. A similar forecast will be in play for Sunday too as temperatures likely get stuck around 70 degrees under stubborn cloud cover. Sunday should be mainly dry too with some showers arriving with another front by Sunday evening.

Next week does bring a little more rainfall for Monday and Wednesday, or at least better chances for rain with larger storm systems. Temperatures near normal levels in the lower 70s and even a few days potentially in the 60s are on tap too. Enjoy one more day of summer-like heat!

