Noah, Emma top Pa. baby names in 2016

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Noah was the most popular name for baby boys in Pennsylvania last year while Emma climbed to the top of most popular names for girls, according to the Social Security Administration.

Liam, Mason, Benjamin and James rounded out the top five boys names while the other popular girls names were Olivia, Ava, Charlotte, and Sophia.

Rounding out the top 10 for boys was Michael, Jacob, Logan, Owen and Lucas. For the girls, it was Isabella, Harper, Mia, Abigail, and Emily.

Owen and Harper were the only newcomers to the 10. Carter, the eighth most popular name for boys in 2015, slipped to number 12. Avery, the ninth most popular name for girls in 2015, slipped to the 16th spot.

Online: Social Security Administration – Popular Baby Names

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s