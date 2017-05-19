Noah, Emma top Pa. baby names in 2016

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Noah was the most popular name for baby boys in Pennsylvania last year while Emma climbed to the top of most popular names for girls, according to the Social Security Administration.

Liam, Mason, Benjamin and James rounded out the top five boys names while the other popular girls names were Olivia, Ava, Charlotte, and Sophia.

Rounding out the top 10 for boys was Michael, Jacob, Logan, Owen and Lucas. For the girls, it was Isabella, Harper, Mia, Abigail, and Emily.

Owen and Harper were the only newcomers to the 10. Carter, the eighth most popular name for boys in 2015, slipped to number 12. Avery, the ninth most popular name for girls in 2015, slipped to the 16th spot.

Social Security Administration – Popular Baby Names

