Michaels recalls ceramic travel mugs

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Michaels is recalling 27,000 ceramic travel mugs because the lid does not fit securely and can cause liquids to leak, posing a burn hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the mug also does not have a silicone hand wrap, so users could burn their hand on the side walls.

The company has received one report of the lid leaking. No injuries have been reported.

The recall is for Celebrate It travel mugs with SKU number 508992 and UPC code 886946619458 printed on the bottom label. They were sold at Michael’s stores in March and April for about $8.

Consumers should return them to any Michaels store for a full refund.

