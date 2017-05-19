Lower Paxton police warn of home burglaries, thefts from vehicles

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A home burglary in a Lower Paxton Township this week is one of four recently reported in the area, police said.

The burglary in the 4300 block of St. Andrews Way was discovered Wednesday morning. Police said someone entered the home through an unlocked rear door and stole a television sometime in the previous 24 hours.

Burglaries of a similar nature have been reported in the neighborhood and surrounding neighborhoods, and there have been a number of thefts from unlocked vehicles in those areas, police said.

Police encouraged residents to make sure all vehicles and residential doors and windows are locked, and to report any suspicious people or behavior.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 717-657-5656.

