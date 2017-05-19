Harrisburg police deal aims to keep young officers in city

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A collective bargaining agreement has been successfully negotiated between the City of Harrisburg and its police force.

At Thursday’s City Council meeting, members heard details of the new deal, which includes several provisions aimed at retaining young police officers.

One agreement would require city police officers to pay $5,000 in training reimbursement to the city if they have served fewer than five years before leaving for another police department.

“It’s a matter of fiscal responsibility and fairness,” Mayor Eric Papenfuse said. “We can’t spend thousands of dollars to train officers just for them to go to other municipalities. This does happen a lot.”

Papenfuse said another agreement aimed at retention includes handing out bonuses to police officers outside of their regular salary.

The collective bargaining agreement is expected to be ratified at the next Council meeting.

