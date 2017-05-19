Harrisburg High School hosts second prom so all their students can feel like stars

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – You remember your prom, right? The music, the decorations, the fashion — a Midstate school district is making sure all of its students remember theirs.

“Each year it’s a lot of excitement,” Yolanda Goodwin-Humphrey, an administrator at Harrisburg High School, said.

Channeling their star power, students Friday walked down the red carpet into the Field House at the high school, arm-in-arm with their escorts, to cheers and applause.

“They get to shine,” Goodwin-Humphrey said. “They get an opportunity to feel like it’s all about me.”

Taking a starring role in a crowd of dancers was Te’sean, a senior who needs a little extra attention in school. His prom is just like any other.

“You can just dance your butt off, too,” he said, “and plus, you have good friends that are really close to you that you can just dance with.”

Harrisburg’s prom was last weekend; for a few hours Friday, the special needs prom was the spotlight.

“They can kind of come in and do their own thing for once and they’re kind of the star,” Heather Roye, a learning support teacher at the school, said.

Roye and Nicole Stone spear-headed this, the 14th year of the dance. The excitement has been bubbling up.

“The two weeks prior to prom was very difficult to do regular teaching in the classroom,” Stone, an autism teacher, said.

“They have been practicing dancing in the classrooms, how to pull out chairs and how to walk with the ladies on their arms.”

Te’sean was doing the teaching Friday, a well-dressed force of nature dropping smooth dance moves left and right. It’s his last chance to star on the dance floor before the real world becomes his stage.

“They struggle every day,” Goodwin-Humphrey, the director of special education, said, “but this is an opportunity that it’s not about the struggle. It’s about me, it’s about me shining, it’s about me enjoying myself.”

