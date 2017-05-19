Harrisburg considers study on future of swimming pools

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is considering writing a $58,000 check to help determine the future of its public swimming pools.

At Thursday’s city council work session, members were presented with a resolution authorizing a feasibility study, whereas an architectural firm would examine the pros and cons of both preserving the city’s two aging pools or replacing them. The city currently operates the Jackson Lick pool in midtown and another pool in Hall Manor.

“We do have older aging infrastructure with these pools,” said Mayor Eric Papenfuse. “They’ve already lived past their lifespan. How many more years can we really get out of these pools, and what is it going to take to properly fix them so that they could last another decade or twenty years?”

In justifying the price tag for the pool study, Papenfuse says the eventual decision would be a significant capital investment worth millions of dollars.

“I think they’re going to give us options,” he adds. “There’s going to be options for extending their life, there’s going to be the complete replacement option, and then we might look at other options like maybe shutting one down and having a spray park.”

Harrisburg City Council is scheduled to vote on the pool feasibility study at its next meeting.

Additionally, Papenfuse announced that both city swimming pools are scheduled to open for the season on June 13.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...