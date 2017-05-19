Fire damages 3 Lebanon buildings

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – An early morning fire in Lebanon is considered the city’s worst in nearly 20 years.

Flames ripped through three buildings in the 400 block of Cumberland Street after the fire started at around 4:30 a.m.

One building was occupied. The woman who lived there escaped safely.

The other buildings were vacant and under renovations.

Damage is estimated at $500,000. investigators were trying to figure out the cause.

