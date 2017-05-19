Carlisle teen arrested after Thursday night convenience store robbery

WHTM Staff Published:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A teenager was arrested after a robbery late Thursday night.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle, the Gulf convenience store in the 900 block of Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township was robbed around 11:50 p.m.

The suspect demanded money while he displayed a knife, according to police. He then fled with cash.

On Friday, police said a 17-year-old, of Carlisle, was arrested and committed to Cumberland County Prison.

