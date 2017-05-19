Business owner’s video leads to tips in hit-run school bus crash

GORDONVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The video is short, but what Melissa Jackson caught on camera is just what police need.

“I had no idea what it really looked like other than they said sedan,” said Jackson, who owns Jake’s Country Trading Post on Lincoln Highway.

What her camera caught is an important clue as police search for the driver who caused a horrific school bus crash in East Lampeter Township that sent 14 Lancaster Mennonite students to hospitals.

Jackson’s store is only a couple miles east from where the crash happened Wednesday morning.

“I was kind of worried because the guy looked like he was driving by so calmly,” Jackson said of the man she saw in her surveillance video.

Police confirmed the man in her video is the guy they want to question. Jackson hopes someone identifies him or recognizes the car, a white or light-colored sedan believed to be a 1999-2003 Chevrolet Malibu with little or no damage.

“I feel good about it if it works,” she told ABC27 News.

Police on Friday said they have received a number of tips since releasing the surveillance video and they’re following up on those leads.

They say the driver caused the crash when he tried to pass two tractor-trailers and struck one of their escort vehicles. That vehicle sideswiped the small school bus and it tipped over after hitting one of the trucks.

A 6-year-old boy was ejected and pinned under the bus. The Locust Grove first grader remained in critical but stable condition Friday at a children’s hospital in Philadelphia.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to call East Lampeter Township police at 717-291-4676.

