ABC27 wins AP awards in news, sports, weather categories

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Members of the ABC27 team were winners Friday night at the Pennsylvania Associated Press Media Editors contest, bringing home awards in news, sports and weather categories.

Amanda St. Hilaire, Pat Welter and Eric Finkenbinder all received hardware at the event held in Lancaster.

St. Hilaire was a first place winner of the First Amendment Award for broadcast due to her “fierce determination to hold public and private officials accountable and to uncover information that was truly in the public interest.”

In addition, St. Hilaire took home second place awards for Reporter/Anchor and Best Continuing Coverage for her reports on local nursing homes.

Welter was a winner for Best Sportscast for his entry “Penn State Gets Snubbed.”

Finkenbinder won Best Weathercast and was praised for his storytelling, use of graphics and forecast.

