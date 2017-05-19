When Fiat returned to North America after merging with Chrysler a few years ago, their first offering- the 500- was nice but just too small for most people.

The four-door version, the 500X, makes much more sense, and you can even get optional all-wheel-drive, like our review vehicle. It looks better than the coupe, too.

There are three trim levels; the base is called Pop. With an interior full of Italian flair, it’s actually comfortable for a six-footer to drive, unlike the coupe. A nine-speed automatic is the only choice with all-wheel drive.

This Pop has the $900 customer-preferred option package and it’s a good deal. Included is a five-inch touchscreen with Chrysler’s excellent Uconnect system and satellite radio.

The front seats are quite comfortable, and compared to the coupe, the back seat is huge, but only two people can be comfortable in the back. While luggage space is better than the coupe, it’s still not a roomy cargo hold by any means. When you fold the seats back for more room, there’s a ledge to deal with.

Our review car has the optional 2.4-liter turbo- four with 180 horsepower. The base engine is a 1.4-liter turbo. Acceleration puts the 500X about mid-pack with the competition. Handling is fine tuned Italian and quite good.

Another thing the customer-preferred option package gives you is a leather covered steering wheel, and it’s high-quality leather. It really feels great on the hands.

So, for the 2017 Fiat 500X Pop, I say thumbs up to Italian style, a comfortable interior, and optional all-wheel drive; thumbs down to the tight cargo hold.

I averaged about 25 miles per gallon in the 500X. The as-reviewed sticker price is $25,780.

