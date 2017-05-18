What’s Going Around: Pinworms and bicycle injuries

Lancaster General Health’s Roseville Pediatrics has seen continued high numbers of seasonal allergy sufferers and strep throat patients, as well as kids suffering from ear infections and viral illnesses.

What’s new; pinworms have been on the rise this week.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following information on pinworms:

“Pinworms are more common that we realize, as they can go unrecognized easily. The GI tract gets infested with these worms when eggs are ingested and hatch in the intestine.

The most common presentation is itching around the rectum that can sometimes extend and cause vaginitis in girls. The itching is due to an immune reaction to the adult worms and the eggs that are laid on the skin around the rectum.

The intense itching — often worse at night — causes the child to scratch the area, thereby getting the eggs under the fingernails that can then be spread on surfaces to other kids’ hands.

The most common age group for pinworms is 5-10 years old, and it’s rarely seen under the age of 2 years.

If you notice that your child is itchy or frequently scratching in the area around the rectum, it’s important to take them to see their doctor, as a one-time oral medication is enough to kill the worms.

Washing bedding, towels and clothing in hot water is important, as the eggs and worms can live on these and re-infect the same child or infect other family members.”

Medical experts at Summit Health urgent cares and walk-in clinics in Franklin and Cumberland counties report they are seeing a high number of young patients with allergic conjunctivitis.

“Allergic conjunctivitis will present like “pink eye,” but is caused by allergens in the air,” Summit providers said. “Eyes will likely be crusty in the morning and watery in the evening.”

Summit Health providers recommend using over-the-counter antihistamine eye drops to help ease symptoms. If symptoms do not improve, it is best to be evaluated by a medical professional, they said.

Also, as the weather warms, Summit Health would like to remind parents and their children to practice bicycle safety. Providers report they have seen a couple bad “spills” lately and want to remind everyone to wear their helmets and take caution as they ride. If you or your little one does fall, be sure to clean out wounds thoroughly and frequently.

Penn State Children’s Hopsital’s pediatric clinics is still seeing children with severe seasonal allergies symptoms, including itchy/watery eyes, congestion, sneezing, coughing and skin rashes from the allergies. They’re also seeing viral upper respiratory infections.

For tips on how to comfort kids with allergies, click here.

WellSpan Medical Group providers are still seeing a number of upper respiratory infections in Lancaster County. Seasonal allergies are still pervasive throughout Adams, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties.

They offered this advice for allergy sufferers:

“For allergy sufferers, doctors and clinicians recommend the use of non-drowsy antihistamines and nasal sprays. If coughing, wheezing or facial pressure and severe congestion persist, contact your doctor as these may require prescriptive treatment. For persistent or more severe symptoms, allergy testing is recommended.

For those allergic to pollen, it is recommended that they limit time outdoors, stay in air-conditioning, change home air filters monthly and keep windows closed both in the house and while traveling in the car. Other suggestions for decreasing allergy symptoms include: using a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA or double thickness filter twice a week to clean; and avoiding perfumes, smoke, paint fumes and other strong odors that can irritate the nasal passages.”

