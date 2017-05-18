Val’s Kids: Preston

By Published:

Preston is this week’s Val’s Kid. The 10 year old has an awesome personality to go along with a great smile. The animal lover spent time at Lake Tobias in Halifax. Preston had fun feeding the animals and asking question of the guide about the different species roaming the park.

Preston is bright, personable and really looking forward to having a forever family. Preston has big plans for his future “In the army or a vet or a zoo worker.” Preston said. When is comes to what he is looking for in a loving home. “Preston would like a two parent family really wants a mom and dad to give him structure”  Tammy Blymire, Preston’s adoption worker said. Preston loves movies and reading. Spiderman is his favorite superhero. Preston is a social butterfly and loves interacting with people.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s