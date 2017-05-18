Val’s Kids: Preston

Preston is this week’s Val’s Kid. The 10 year old has an awesome personality to go along with a great smile. The animal lover spent time at Lake Tobias in Halifax. Preston had fun feeding the animals and asking question of the guide about the different species roaming the park.

Preston is bright, personable and really looking forward to having a forever family. Preston has big plans for his future “In the army or a vet or a zoo worker.” Preston said. When is comes to what he is looking for in a loving home. “Preston would like a two parent family really wants a mom and dad to give him structure” Tammy Blymire, Preston’s adoption worker said. Preston loves movies and reading. Spiderman is his favorite superhero. Preston is a social butterfly and loves interacting with people.

