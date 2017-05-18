Two GIANT Food Stores close today, will offer free shuttle for some residents

Lancaster, Pa. (WHTM) – Two GIANT Food Stores in Lancaster County are now closed. The stores on the Fruitville Pike and Reservoir Street shut their doors on Thursday, May 18th.

On Wednesday, GIANT announced they would provide a free 7-day a week shuttle for those living in the North Reservoir Street neighborhood.

There was concern after GIANT announced they would close the store because many of the customers don’t drive or are disabled.

Beginning on May 18th and continuing until Monday, August 28th, customers can use the free roundtrip shuttle from the North Reservoir Street parking lot to the GIANT at 1360 Columbia Avenue.

Red Rose Transit is proposing re-routing one of their bus routes.

If approved The Route 5/Grandview bus route would provide 10 trips per day. The route includes the Lancaster Shopping Center GIANT and the North Reservoir Street Community.

The change would go into effect Monday, August 28.

