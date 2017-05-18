Treasury warns of unclaimed property scams

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Treasurer Joe Torsella says there’s been a surge in unclaimed property scams.

Torsella says scammers use fake letters and emails to portray themselves as National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators or Treasury representatives.

The scammers claim the state is holding on to unclaimed property that may be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. They ask for personal information and a small fee to claim the property, a service the Treasury offers for free.

Treasury each year receives millions of dollars in unclaimed property from abandoned bank accounts, forgotten stocks, uncashed checks, and safety deposit boxes. Residents can search the Treasury website to see if they have unclaimed property.

Independent “finders” are available. Consumers can make sure those “finders” are certified on the Treasury website.

