The Sertoma Club of Lancaster has the distinction of holding the largest chicken barbecue in the U.S. It’s more than a chicken barbecue– a fun-filled festival of families and friends, including a family fun area for kids at Long’s Park in Lancaster. The 65th Annual Chicken Barbecue will be held on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Long’s Park.

Proceeds go to Long’s Park for maintenance, renovation and public programs, and to several community charities.

