Student hit by car in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lower Paxton Township are investigating after a student was hit by a car Thursday morning.

According to police, a Central Dauphin East Middle School student was hit while crossing Rutherford Road at Londonderry Road. It happened around 7:35 a.m.

The student suffered moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call Officer Roland at 717-657-5656, or through Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...