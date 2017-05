Severe storm warning- southern York County until 7 PM

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service State College PA

606 PM EDT THU MAY 18 2017

The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern York County in south central Pennsylvania…

* Until 700 PM EDT

* At 606 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Glen Rock,

moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage

to trees and power lines.

* Locations impacted include…

Brogue, Railroad, Stewartstown, Cross Roads, Shenks Ferry,

Sunnyburn, Delta, Shrewsbury, Glen Rock and Safe Harbor.

This includes Interstate 83 from mile markers 0 to 6.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

**FOR MORE ON LATEST FORECAST: ABC27.COM/WEATHER

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...