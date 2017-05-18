Search continues for hit-run driver in school bus crash

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Investigators say they’re still looking for the hit-and-run driver involved in a Lancaster Mennonite school bus crash.

A 7-year-old ejected from the bus remains at a children’s hospital in Philadelphia. Another student, a 10th grader, was at a children’s hospital in Delaware.

Police are looking for a driver who was in a light-colored, newer-model sedan that likely has front-bumper damage. He’s believed to be 25 to 30 years old with short hair.

Investigators say he set off a chain-reaction crash Wednesday morning while trying to pass two tractor-trailers and their escort vehicles in the in the 2600 block of Lincoln Highway East, in East Lampeter Township.

When he returned to his travel lane for the oncoming bus, he struck one of the escort vehicles which then sideswiped the bus, causing it to hit a tractor-trailer’s load and tip onto its side.

The small bus was transporting 14 students from Chester County. Twelve students were treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released to their parents. The bus driver and an escort vehicle driver were also released after treatment.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to call East Lampeter police at 717-291-4676.

