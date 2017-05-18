Police to auction seized cars, motorcycles, sneakers

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Cars, motorcycles, and even 20 pairs of Nike Air Jordan sneakers seized during drug investigations will be on the auction block in Lancaster this weekend.

The Lancaster County Drug Task Force’s annual public auction will be held Saturday at Lancaster County Park Building, at 950 Eshelman Mill Road.

Gates open at 8 a.m. and the auction starts at 9. Vehicles will be auctioned at noon.

Cash or approved Pennsylvania checks will be accepted as payment.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...