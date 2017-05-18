Pier 1 Imports recalls chalk note mugs

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Pier 1 Imports is recalling more than 15,000 chalk note mugs that can crack when filled with a hot liquid.

The company has received reports of eight mugs cracking, which poses a burn hazard to users, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. No injuries have been reported.

The stoneware mugs can be written on with chalk. They were sold exclusively by Pier 1 Imports from March 2016 through April 2017 for about $8.

Consumers should contact Pier 1 for a full refund or merchandise credit.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...