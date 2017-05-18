Pennsylvania man jailed; 3 kids found alone, toddler caged

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) – State police say a 22-month-old boy was found locked in a makeshift wooden cage, and two younger siblings were also left alone in the same home, leading police to jail their Pennsylvania father on child endangerment charges.

Troopers from Schuylkill Haven went to the North Manheim Township home of 37-year-old Cecil Kutz on a tip Wednesday afternoon. Police found a 1-year-old boy was in a playpen and a 1-day-old girl was in a baby seat, while the toddler was inside the cage made of plywood and wooden lattice, locked from the outside.

Police say they arrested Kutz when he returned home. He remained jailed Thursday without an attorney.

Police say the children’s mother is hospitalized with complications from the youngest child’s birth.

The children were placed in county custody.

