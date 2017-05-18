PennDOT plans traffic stoppages on I-81

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews plan to periodically stop northbound traffic on Interstate 81 in the early hours of Monday while they work on overhead signs near the Route 581 interchange.

The short-term traffic stoppages of about 15 minutes each will occur between midnight and 5 a.m., according to a PennDOT news release.

Each time interstate traffic is stopped, traffic on the ramp from Route 114 will be stopped from entering northbound I-81.

PennDOT spokesman Greg Penny said the crews will place a new overhead sign at mile marker 58 and remove an overhead sign at mile marker 58.5.

The work is part of a project to widen I-81 between Route 581 and Route 114.

