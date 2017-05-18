Penbrook man, 18, charged with rape

(Penbrook Borough Police Department)

PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) – An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday evening in Dauphin County on several charges, including rape and sexual assault.

Penbrook police charged Cameron I. Harfield following an incident that happened earlier in the day.

Felony counts of rape, sexual assault, corruption of minors and aggravated indecent assault were filed, along with misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and false imprisonment.

Harfield was arraigned on the charges and committed to Dauphin County Prison after failing to post $75,000 bail.

