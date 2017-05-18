Pa. auditor to review $10M grant to DNC Convention

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s auditor general says his office will review a grant agreement that provided $10 million in state funds to the host committee for the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said the public has a right to know that those funds were spent appropriately and lawfully.

The host committee, which raised public and private funds to put on the convention, gave nearly $1 million in bonuses to staff members, according to published reports. The bonuses came from a post-convention surplus.

DePasquale said former Gov. Ed Rendell, who served as chairman of the host committee, has already offered to make himself available during the review. Rendell has said the bonuses were a reward for low pay and long hours.

Gov. Tom Wolf has said the committee should have returned the surplus funds to taxpayers.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...