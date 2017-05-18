Overnight fire damages home in Harrisburg

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – An overnight fire damaged a home in Dauphin County.

The fire started just after 2 a.m. Thursday along the 2600 block of Hoffer Street.

A neighbor says the person who lives in the home was at work when the fire started.

There were no injuries.

A cause has not been determined.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

