Near record heat again today

Yesterday officially tied the record high of 91 degrees set in 1951 at Harrisburg International Airport. Expect more 90 degree heat today with hazy sunshine and the outside chance for a pop-up thunderstorm this afternoon and evening. Most places, like yesterday, will stay dry. Tomorrow will bring more of the same as a weak front moves through. Highs will be slightly cooler, in the upper 80s, but a stray t-storm cannot be ruled out. The storm threat over the next two days is very low, however.

The weak cold front moving through tomorrow will cool temperatures down for the weekend. Saturday will remain in the 70s with more clouds for Sunday. At least this look like the first dry weekend in quite some time. The best chance for showers and storms occurs on Monday. It all depends on the timing of the front in terms of how strong these storms will be and how widespread the storms are too. For now, the front could come through late Sunday and early Monday creating scattered showers and storms early in the day Monday and limiting the severe threat. The timing could change though and we will be monitoring any changes in the coming days. Stay tuned. In the meantime, enjoy the summer-like heat and the dry weekend!

