Millersville University groundskeeper dies after mower fire

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A groundskeeper for Millersville University has died from injuries he sustained in an accidental fire on the campus.

Michael L. Keefer, 60, died Wednesday night, according to the university.

Keefer was on a riding mower near Biemesderfer Stadium when the fire occurred. He was rushed to Lancaster General Hospital and then transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital where he died.

Keefer was a groundskeeper for Millersville since 1989.

