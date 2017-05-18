Man with dementia reported missing in York County

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – A search is underway in York County for a man with dementia.

According to York County’s communications director, Paul Weaver Sr. was last seen leaving his home in the 100 block of Valley Drive in York Township around 10:30 a.m. He was possibly seen in the area of Springwood Road and East Locust Street around 1 p.m.

Weaver was last seen walking his small white dog.

He is believed to be wearing greenish khaki shorts, a light yellow golf shirt and shoes described as looking like Dockers.

Anyone who comes in contact with Weaver should call 911 or the York Area Regional Police Department.

