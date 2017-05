Flight Crew is a co-ed hip hop crew in the York, PA area. Flight Crew is made up of talented, hungry dancers from all different backgrounds that come together and celebrate their love for hip hop.

“I love to teach these kids that hip hop is more than songs with bad words and vulgar dance moves. It is about positive messages, building confidence, and so much more,” tells Ebony Mudd, the Flight Crew Instructor.

Ebony even convinced Amy to join her and the crew for a dance!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...