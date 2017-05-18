Duck Donuts to open in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – A new Duck Donuts is set to open in Hershey.

The Pennsylvania-based business known for making cake donuts with various toppings while you watch invited Vista School students to the new shop. The students got to make their own sweet treats.

The Vista School offers special education and therapeutic services to children living with autism. Duck Donuts next month will help the school with a special project.

“We are going to give a portion of the proceeds of all the donuts that we sell to help The Vista School build a playground,” franchise co-owner Todd Plummer said.

The company encourages franchisees to give back to their local communities.

The location on West Chocolate Avenue opens Friday at 8 a.m.

