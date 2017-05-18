Community reacts to mayoral candidate’s arrest

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Would you vote for someone who has a criminal record? Residents are faced with that question in one local mayor’s race.

Scott Robinson won the Republican nomination in Carlisle, then things got ugly. He was arrested Tuesday night, the night of the primary election, for attempting to break into a home.

“Someone like that, you just don’t trust,” Cindy Bowers, who lives in the area, said.

Word is starting to spread around Carlisle.

“If He’s going to do it once, he’s going to do it again,” Bowers said.

Court documents state Tuesday night Carlisle police were called to a home on South West Street in the borough of Carlisle, where an agitated Robinson was trying to remove the front door with a power tool. Police say he continued to beat at the door with a hammer.

Police say Robinson owns the home and was arguing with the legal tenants. Documents also say Robinson threatened police before he was Tasered and arrested Tuesday night.

“I don’t think he should be on the ballot if he’s got a record and everything else. To me, that’s just not right,” Bowers said.

Robinson has not been found guilty for this incident, but does have other criminal activity on his record, including a list of assaults and a DUI. He also has to active criminal cases in the borough.

“I would like to see them try and get somebody new on the ballot,” Carlisle resident Mike Devlin said.

The Cumberland County GOP chairman, Greg Rothman, agrees.

Rothman said the following on Twitter:

“Based on his alleged actions, Scott Robinson should withdraw from race for Mayor of Carlisle so he can be replaced on the ballot and give the voters in Carlisle a choice in November. We encourage him to focus on the addressing his personal situation and allow others to work on improving Carlisle.”

The Cumberland County election board is still looking into his candidacy, but says there is no background check required to run for office.

“I think it says a lot about a candidate’s credibility when they have been charged with and are accused of threatening our law enforcement and in a previous case assaulting an officer. I think this incident further shows the need for local residents to do their homework and research who is running for local office,” borough councilman Sean Crampsie said.

Robinson is still behind bars on $75,000 bail.

