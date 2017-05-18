Books in Barber Shops program to kick off Saturday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – If you’ve taken your child to a barber shop or beauty salon, you know that keeping them occupied can be a challenge.

A new program is hoping to weave in reading skills during the hair transformation experience. Books in Barber shops kicks off Saturday.

The program funded by a county grant allows the American Literacy Corporation to get new and gently used books into 10 barber shops in the Harrisburg area. Children are invited to take one home.

A child-sized book stand, filled with stories for young visitors to browse, is at Hair Design Plus at 3031 Walnut Street in Harrisburg.

“We asked them to get a book. Even my clients help them read,” owner Andrea Fulton said. “It keeps them busy while they’re here in the shop.”

“We want to give the boys an opportunity to have some quality reading material so we can motivate them to want to read,” said Floyd Stokes, founder and executive director of the American Literacy Corporation.

Stokes, also known as Super Reader, will kick off the event on Saturday at 11 a.m. There will be $5 haircuts for those 18 years and younger from 2-3:30 p.m.

—

Online: American Literacy Corporation

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...