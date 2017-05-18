Attorneys general take legal action over funding for health insurance policies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday he joined 15 other attorneys general in taking legal action in a lawsuit that was filed by the United States House of Representatives over the legality of ongoing cost-sharing payments under the Affordable Care Act.

“We took action to preserve and protect the insurance coverage that more than a million Pennsylvanians rely on,” Shapiro said in a release.

Shaprio is joined in the filing of a motion to intervene by attorneys general from Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, Vermont, Washington State and the District of Columbia.

The U.S. House of Representatives sued the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services during the Obama administration to challenge the legality of cost-sharing subsidies under the ACA. A district court judge ruled in the House’s favor, but the ruling was appealed to protect access to health care.

The payments were allowed to continue during the appeal.

“If this attempt to destabilize the health care market succeeds, it would have a devastating impact on Pennsylvania families, our economy and the health care market in our Commonwealth,” Shapiro said.

Gov. Tom Wolf has expressed his support for the legal action, saying he “will continue to fight to save health care access and consumer protections that help protect the health, well-being, and financial security of all Pennsylvanians.”

