Amtrak engineer surrenders on charges in fatal crash

ERRIN HAINES WHACK, Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE – In this May 13, 2015, file photo, emergency personnel work near the wreckage of a New York City-bound Amtrak passenger train following a derailment that killed eight people and injured about 200 others in Philadelphia. The state's attorney general has a wide range of options in responding to a judge's order to arrest a speeding Amtrak engineer involved in the deadly 2015 crash, a law professor said Friday, May 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – An Amtrak engineer involved in a fatal train crash two years ago in Philadelphia has turned himself in to police on charges including causing a catastrophe and involuntary manslaughter.

Brandon Bostian was handcuffed by a detective as he arrived at a Philadelphia police station Thursday with his attorney.

The train accelerated to 106 mph on a 50 mph curve May 12, 2015, derailing in a crash that killed eight people and injured about 200.

The National Transportation Safety Board found that Bostian essentially forgot where he was just minutes after leaving Philadelphia on his Washington-to-New York run.

Philadelphia prosecutors decided not to charge the 34-year-old engineer. But a judge acting on a complaint from a crash victim’s family ordered misdemeanor charges filed. State prosecutors added a felony.

